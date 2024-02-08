Barcelona sporting director Deco on Aleix García links: “We’ll see”

Barcelona have a big summer ahead as they look to replace Xavi Hernández with a new manager, but they’ll also look to strengthen the squad for the new boss and one of the main targets appears to be Girona midfielder Aleix García, who has blossomed into one of the best young midfielders in Europe in what has been a dream season for the Catalan club.

García had already been linked with Barça in January and admitted publicly to being a Blaugrana fan, and the rumors have gotten even stronger now with several reports claiming Barça have already decided to go after Aleix in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana’s sporting director Deco was asked about the Aleix García links this week, and the executive did not even try to deny them.

“Aleix Garcia? Xavi has also said that he likes him publicly. The loss of Gavi has been difficult... The team will try to minimize it now with Christensen in midfield. Aleix Garcia is a good player, who can be quite useful. We’ll see.”

This absolutely sounds like Deco saying “yeah we definitely want him but we don’t want to say it just yet”, and the manager search is surely the number one priority for Deco and president Joan Laporta at the moment.

But once they settle on a name to replace Xavi, it appears as though Aleix García will indeed be at the top of the list of potential new signings.