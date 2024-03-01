Andreas Christensen doesn’t want to leave Barcelona this summer: “I’m incredibly happy”

Barcelona are expected to make one or two big sales this summer to fund a potential squad revolution as the Blaugrana look to provide Xavi Hernández’s replacement as manager with a strong group of players as the club enter a new era.

The three starting defenders, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, have all been heavily linked with an exit in the upcoming transfer window for a big enough fee that can create salary cap sapce for the intended new signings.

But Christensen is not going anywhere. The Dane gave an interview this week and was asked about the rumors concerning his future, and he gave a pretty clear statement of intention about the upcoming summer.

“I’m not going anywhere, not at all. I knew where I was coming to when I signed for Barça. I’m incredibly happy and I can’t think about anything other than continuing here after the summer. “When someone like me knows what is going to happen, there is total calm. The rest is just noise. Yes, it has been a bad season. But personally I don’t want to give up.”

After a sensational debut season as a center-back in Barça’s La Liga winning campaign last season, Christensen proved his versatility and began playing as a defensive midfielder for most of 2024, though the 27-year-old has struggled all season with an Achilles tendon inflammation that has limited his playing time and effectiveness.

Christensen hopes the time off after his likely participation in the Euros will give him the necessary rest to recover from his injury issues, and that he’ll be back to his best next season. And if he gets his wish, he’ll continue to be a Blaugrana in 2024-25.