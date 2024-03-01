La Liga president Javier Tebas tells Barcelona to sell their best players to solve their financial problems

Javier Tebas might have the title of President of La Liga, but what he really does is talk. A lot. Boy does Tebas talk. About everything. All the time. And this time he decided to talk about Barcelona’s financial issues again.

Barça have infamously struggled to fit their squad within the league’s salary cap rules, which state clubs can only spend 40% of their profits on the wages of first team players and coaches, and the Catalans continue to look for ways to increase their revenue to earn more money and improve the squad within the league’s restrictions.

And Tebas has an interesting new idea for Barça: sell their best players!

“Barcelona will overcome the situation it’s in. They have options to consider when their leaders decide to do so, if they believe they will provide solutions. They have two or three top-level players they can sell. By selling them, they can solve a large part of the problem. With those revenues, they can generate enough money to pay off debts and also pay the players. “Barcelona is a club that earns almost a billion. It’s not going to become that. Certainly. But, like many clubs, it’s going through a difficult situation and our financial fair play obliges it to be where it is. As far as I know, it hasn’t been eliminated from the Champions League and an still win the Spanish League. There’s no need to be so catastrophic about Barcelona.” Source: beIN Sports

The point Tebas is trying to make is a solid one: Barça have too much earning potential to not get out of financial hell in a relatively short period of time, but the idea of one of league’s two biggest clubs purposely selling their best players just to pay debt, which would very obviously weaken them on the short term and make a potential title race less attractive, is pretty crazy.

What’s crazier? The president of the league is suggesting this! Who would do that?

Oh wait, it’s Tebas. Nevermind.