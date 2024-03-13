Barcelona planning to sell three central defenders - report

FC Barcelona is likely to sell central defenders in the summer, with the squad full of good players already, and three returning from loan.

Eric Garcia, Clément Lenglet, and Chadi Riad could all be sold as Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsí have been identified as the two key pieces for the team going forward.

Garcia has enjoyed a good spell on loan to Girona FC, and there could be offers for him. Girona itself could make the move permanent by offering the right amount.

Lenglet will have to be either sold or loaned again, as his salary is too high. He’s on loan at Aston Villa after spending last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

Riad is an academy product that has performed well on loan to Real Betis. Barcelona will not want to part easily with the 20-year-old Moroccan, but they may need to sell him for budget reasons.

There’s also Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, and íñigo Martínez, but it’s understood that none of them would want to leave in the coming summer.