Paris Saint-Germain sent scout to watch Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí in Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Napoli

Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí are the latest gems produced by the Barcelona academy, and the two youngsters were crucial pieces in the Blaugrana’s Champions League win over Napoli on Tuesday which guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time in four years.

And, to the surprise of nobody, Paris Saint-Germain appear to want them both. That’s according to Diario Sport, who say club sources have confirmed that a member of the PSG coaching staff was present at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium to watch the match with a specific eye for 16-year-old Yamal and 17-year-old Cubarsí, with the latter impressing so much that he was named Man of the Match.

A report by Marca last weekend claimed that PSG are willing to offer as much as 200 million euros to Barça for Yamal, and Cubarsí’s current contract reportedly contains a €10 million release clause that has quickly become very attractive to many big clubs around Europe. The Catalans are already working a new deal for Cubarsí with a €1 billion release clause, but the rumors will continue to grow as he develops into a very important part of the defense.

Sport’s report also says PSG are interested in Barça midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but they weren’t able to see the Dutchman in action against Napoli due to an ankle injury that will keep him out for at least a month. PSG will no doubt look to continue their annual tradition of trying to sign a Barça player this summer, but the chances of Yamal or Cubarsí joining the French club this summer are pretty much zero.