Xavi Hernández has not changed his mind about leaving Barcelona this summer

Barcelona have three big months ahead of them as they continue to search for a new manager to replace Xavi Hernández and take over the first team next season. Several names have been linked with the job, but it doesn’t appear the Catalans are anywhere close to choosing their favorite candidate a month after Xavi’s announcement.

Because of the lack of concrete news and the non-stop rumors of potential new managers, there has been some speculation this past week that president Joan Laporta could end up asking Xavi to stay for one more season and give the club another full year to choose the ideal candidate.

But it doesn’t appear as though Xavi is interested in that scenario. The coach was asked in a press conference on Saturday if he has had second thoughts about his departure in the summer, and the boss was pretty clear in his response.

“No, no. As of today nothing has changed. There is no issue. Step by step and think about Athletic Club. There is nothing more.”

One could interpret the “as of today” part of Xavi’s answer as the coach opening the door to stay a little longer, but to me that sounds more diplomatic than anything else. Xavi looks exhausted after two and a half years in charge and the thought of another season on the job doesn’t sound too appealing to the club legend.

Laporta and Co. must focus on a new name and must get their appointment right, because Xavi will indeed leave in three months. Right?