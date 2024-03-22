Joan Laporta says Xavi is yet to make “final decision” on Barcelona future: ‘I’d like him to stay’

The early days of the final international break of the season have been dominated by a single topic in Barcelona: will Xavi Hernández change his mind about leaving the job of first team head coach at the end of the season?

After announcing his plans to depart the club in late January Xavi has seen his team improve and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and there has been a lot of speculation that an even deeper run in the European Cup could lead to the legendary midfielder reversing his decision and sticking around for one more season.

Sporting Director Deco confirmed this week that no talks have been held with potential candidates to replace Xavi just yet, and president Joan Laporta went one step further and made it clear that he wants Xavi to stay and will not make any calls to other coaches until the current one is absolutely sure he wants to go.

“Yes, absolutely. He already knows. I’d like him to stay. “He keeps saying he’ll leave in June, but we’ll see. We don’t want to put this pressure on ourselves to make a decision for ourselves because the way things are going is working for us now. “Any manager who comes will need to adapt to our structure. Barça is above managers, players, presidents or executives. Everyone. We have created a successful model and the manager will need to adapt. “Whoever might come, will need to wait until the end of the season because we are not touching anything until Xavi makes his final decision.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

It’s interesting how quickly things change in football and how results always dictate whether or not a coach should stay or leave. And if Barça are knocked out in pretty convincing fashion by Paris Saint-Germain there will be very few calls for Xavi to stay and the conversation will quickly become about who is the best name to replace him.

But if Xavi beats Luis Enrique and Barça suddenly find themselves two games away from Wembey, then things would get really, really interesting...