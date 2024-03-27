As Barcelona prepare for a transformational summer that will likely bring in a new manager along with the promise of a big squad overhaul to help the club’s finances, one of the club’s priorities is to add a young, high-quality left winger to the group.

Their dream is Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, but their economic issues make that dream unrealistic unless a couple of big sales or another “financial lever” is activated this summer. But according to a new report from Diario SPORT, the Catalans have not yet given up on the Spanish international and are looking to find a formula that will make that signing possible.

The 21-year-old recently signed a new contract with Athletic but also included a €50 million release clause to facilitate a future exit, which could come very soon. That affordable clause has teams like Arsenal and Chelsea very interested, but SPORT’s report claims Nico dreams of playing for Barça and, even though he’s happy at San Mamés, he would welcome a move to Camp Nou if the opportunity presents itself.

Barça are looking to make a big sale this summer and the likes of Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Raphinha have been constantly linked with leaving Barça on a big money move. If that happens there will be some major space created in the salary cap that would make a move for Nico Williams possible, and the young man appears interested in recreating his national team partnership with Lamine Yamal at club level as well.