Barcelona schedule meeting with Xavi to discuss future

Barcelona coach Xavi may have said he’s planning on leaving the club at the end of the season but it seems there’s a chance he could still stay on.

Joan Laporta has already said he wants Xavi to stay and thinks he hasn’t yet made a “final decision” on his future.

Diario Sport have a similar opinion as they are reporting Xavi will finally decide after the key games against Real Madrid in La Liga and PSG in the Champions League.

Barcelona are set for a crunch period in April. They play PSG on the 10th and the 16th (with a trip to Cadiz in between) and then face Real Madrid in El Clasico on April 21st.

It’s thought the outcomes of those games will have a massive impact on whether Xavi does change his mind or not.

The report even reckons a meeting has been scheduled after the trip to the Bernabeu to “to analyze the pros and cons” of Xavi staying on.

If Barcelona don’t make it past PSG and suffer a bad result against Madrid, then it looks like it really will be curtains for Xavi.

However, if the club can make it through to the semi-finals of the Champions League things might change.

The other factor working in Xavi’s favour is that Barcelona aren’t 100% convinced on who will replace him at the helm.