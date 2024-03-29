Barcelona tracking young defensive midfielder Khéphren Thuram - report

FC Barcelona continues their search for a new starting midfielder. Now you can add another name to the list of potential targets: Khéphren Thuram.

Born in Italy, Thuram is the son of French legend Lillian Thuram, and the brother of France forward Marcus Thuram. He has represented France at all youth levels and recently made his debut for the senior team.

He is having a great season for Nice in Ligue 1, where he has been labeled one of the revelations of the French season.

It’s understood that Amadou Onana is Barcelona’s top target for the position, but the Everton midfielder could prove too costly,

Thuram may be more affordable as his contract runs out next year. Rumors say he is excited about a potential move to a top team.

Real Madrid had scouted Thuram, but they may not be able to offer him playing time. Other potential suitors include AC Milan and various Premier League teams.