Aleix García doesn’t regret saying he wants to play for Barcelona: “Why can’t we be transparent?”

One of Barcelona’s reported targets to improve the squad this summer is Girona’s Aleix García, who has consistently been one of the best midfielders in La Liga this season and could be available at a discount price, which is attractive to Barça considering their financial troubles.

Aleix caused some controversy earlier this season when he spoke fondly of his Barcelona fandom and his desire to play for the club one day, and those comments came just days before Girona faced Barça, a game they won and in which García shined.

His comments weren’t well received in his own dressing room at the time, but he has proven his loyalty to Girona with that performance against the Blaugrana and his consistent excellence since.

But Aleix doesn’t regret those comments. Speaking to Jijantes’ Gerard Romero this week he was asked about professing his love for Barça, and García says he can’t help but be honest even if it means getting in trouble sometimes.

“I don’t regret having spoken well of Barça, but rather the moment and the manners. In the end I am very transparent, and sometimes I have spoken about it with other teammates... why can’t we be transparent?”

Honesty is not always well received in sports, but Aleix has done enough to prove that he can still be 100% committed to his current club even if he is a fan of another. That should be totally normal and it happens all over the world, but some people still can’t grasp that concept.

Anyway, if Aleix’s time at Girona is indeed coming to an end and he becomes a Barça player next season, we’ll be getting a very good player who loves Barça and is a great professional. Pretty good combination, right?