Xavi will only stay at Barcelona for another season if two things happen

Xavi’s future at Barcelona continues to be talked about despite the Barcelona coach insisting he has not changed his mind about leaving in the summer.

Rafa Yuste, Deco and Joan Laporta have all said they want Xavi to change his mind and continue for at least another season.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that there is a chance that Xavi could stay on at Barcelona provided two things happen.

The first is that Barca need to finish the season well. How well you say? Well, they must win either La Liga or the Champions League or “at least compete until the end.”

Xavi’s second condition is related to signings. The Barcelona coach does not want another difficult transfer window and is keen to add to his squad.

The coach is said to want a player like Martin Zubimendi or Joshua Kimmich or Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

Xavi has previously spoken of his admiration for Kimmich, and there is speculation he could leave in the summer if he doesn’t renew at Bayern Munich.

Meannwhile, Bernardo has long been linked with a move to Barcelona, with even Pep Guardiola admitting the midfielder would love to play for the Catalans.

Yet it still seems unlikely Barcelona will be able to spend big this summer unless Laporta and Co. can either secure some investment or decide to offload key players.