Barcelona lead race against Liverpool to land Ruben Amorim as new manager - report

FC Barcelona lead the race among Europe’s top clubs, most notably Liverpool, to sign Ruben Amorim as their new manager, according to the latest rumors.

Xabi Alonso was expected to be the favorite to replace Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, but the Basque tactician has chosen to remain at Bayern Leverkusen for the time being.

That means the Merseyside club has increased its ambition to sign Amorim, who has made a name for himself as the manager of Sporting CP.

The high release clause (€13m) for Amorim could be a problem for Barcelona should they want to sign him.

Alonso’s choice has also changed Bayern Munich’s plans. They also saw him as a top choice. At the moment, they could be looking at Julian Nagelsmann - the coach they themselves sacked not too long ago.

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in Nagelsmann, and Manchester United could join the list if they sack Erik ten Hag.

There is still the possibility that Xavi remains in the job for one more year after initially announcing he’d leave at the end of the season. But despite reports that Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, would like that, there is no evidence that Xavi himself has changed his mind.