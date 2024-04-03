Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, rule out Jules Kounde signing

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are getting ready to meet in a huge Champions League quarter-final starting next week, and the two clubs have constantly gotten in each other’s way in several different ways over the last decade.

Their rivalry on the pitch will be renewed in a few days but the transfer market is where PSG really want to win, seemingly looking to sign a Barça player at every available opportunity. They’ve been linked with a number of Blaugrana stars in recent months, but one name is starting to get real traction.

That’s according to Diario SPORT, who report that PSG remain interested in Barça midfielder Frenkie de Jong and could go for the Dutchman this summer once the departure of Kylian Mbappe is official and the club’s Financial Fair Play situation improves, allowing them to spend even more money than usual to try and finally crack the code of European success.

Jules Kounde was another alleged target, but SPORT’s report claims PSG are looking for another type of center-back, a taller, more physically dominant option that doesn’t fit Kounde’s profile. PSG believe their recent acquisition of Lucas Beraldo has already addressed their need of a faster defender who’s good on the ball, so now they’re looking for a bruiser and have ruled out Kounde’s signing for now.

But De Jong is another story. PSG really appreciate the Dutchman and Luis Enrique sees him as a perfect fit, and they are planning to move for Frenkie if there’s enough FFP room to work with after the signing of a replacement for Mbappe, which is the number one priority for the Parisians in the upcoming window.

De Jong has rejected multiple opportunities to leave in the past and there’s very little reason to believe he’s changed his mind, but Barça are looking to make a big sale or two this summer and Frenkie is one of the most valuable members of the squad. If he somehow decides to finally explore new challenges, then PSG will be ready to pounce.