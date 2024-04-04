 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hansi Flick is “desperate” to join FC Barcelona - report

The German coach is ready to follow Barcelona’s requirements and throw his hat in the ring

By Luis Mazariegos
International FriendlyGermany v Japan Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Former Germany and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is “desperate” to take over as the new manager once Xavi leaves.

Make that if Xavi leaves, as there are reports that Barcelona is very keen on trying to convince their current manager to continue for one more year.

The club has communicated to coaches interested in taking over that they will have to be patient. Barcelona is unlikely to announce a new manager as long as they are alive in the UEFA Champions League or have a whisper of a hope in La Liga.

Flick, who was sacked from the German national team last year and is currently without a club, is said to be ready to wait for the right opportunity.

He’s ready to move onto his next project, and having won the Champions League in 2020, it’s fair to say many clubs will be interested.

