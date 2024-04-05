João Félix wants Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva this summer: “Have you seen him play?”

The annual Bernardo Silva to Barcelona rumors are back on as a new report this week claims the Manchester City midfielder is set to leave his club at the end of the season and wants a move to Camp Nou, and the Catalans now must decide whether or not to act and finally strike a deal for one of the best players in the world.

And one current Barça star would love to see Bernardo move to Catalonia: João Félix spoke in an interview this week and was asked about the rumors involving his Portugal teammate, and the made his position on the matter very clear.

“If I were Deco for a day I would sign Bernardo Silva, without a doubt. They should sign him. Have you seen him play? He’s even better as a person, the same generation as Cancelo. He can be at his prime until 35, 36 years old. He asks me about Barcelona, he has family here, he asks how things are here, the weather, tax stuff... I tell him it’s all good so he can come. I don’t think Manchester City will make it easy, but he’s worth whatever they ask.” Source: Jijantes via SPORT

The funny thing is that Bernardo’s potential arrival would make it nearly impossible for Barça to bring back João Félix either on another loan or on a permanent deal with Atlético Madrid given the Blaugrana’s salary cap issues, but that doesn’t seem to bother Félix. It seems as though he knows how much his friend craves the experience of being a Barça player and would love to see the club make it happen, whatever it takes.

I will not allow myself to get excited about this. My heart will be broken and I know it.